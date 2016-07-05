July 5 (Reuters) -

* San Miguel Corp said it has bought out the original owner of Metro Rail Transit Line 7 for $100 million - Nikkei

* San Miguel Corp intends to re-pitch a $10 bln project for a new airport in Manila, or scaled down version of plan to Pres. Rodrigo Duterte - Nikkei

* San Miguel Corp purchased the remaining 49% equity interest in Universal LRT and a 100% stake in Ulcom, the designated operator of MRT-7 - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/29gBVin (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)