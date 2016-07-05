July 5 Care Property Invest NV :

* Agreement on the acquisition of a company with group of assisted living apartments in Rijmenam-Bonheiden

* Contractual value of Ter Bleuk assistentiewoningen (buildings and land) is about 13.4 million euros ($14.83 million)

* Will acquire 100% of the shares in Ter Bleuk NV, owner of buildings and land of Ter Bleuk assistentiewoningen