July 5 (Reuters) -

* U.K.-based telecom BT Group rating raised to 'BBB+'; 'A-2' short-term rating affirmed; outlook stable

* S&P On Bt Group - Successful acquisition of mobile operator EE Ltd. Significantly strengthens its business risk profile

* S&P On Bt Group - Anticipate steadily robust operating performance and consistently strong FOCF after pension recovery contributions Source - bit.ly/29nTbVf (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)