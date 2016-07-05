BRIEF-NICHOLAS FINANCIAL Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21
* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 Nikkei:
* For fiscal 2020, Hitachi Ltd plans to expand operations in Myanmar including information technology to about 30 billion yen ($295 million) - Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/29fX6Vj Further company coverage:
* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments; updates prices)
Feb 2 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil producer, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday, helped by higher crude prices and lower costs.