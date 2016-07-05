July 5 Gores Holdings:
* Hostess brands pro-forma equity value after deal close
expecetd to be $1.3 billion
* Post deal close, Hostess Brands to be 17 percent owned by
apollo, 25 percent by Metropoulos, 8 percent by Gores, 29
percent by SPAC investors, 21 percent by additional pipe
investors
* Expect to set record date for shareholder vote on Hostess
deal in August; hold shareholder vote and close deal in Sept
* Estimate adjusted EBITDA of $227.5 million, net income of
$101.8 million for year ending Dec. 31, 2017 for Hostess
* Hostess Brands Executive- will enter frozen snacks, this
summer will be launching frozen fried Twinkies, will be testing
at Walmart
