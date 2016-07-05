July 5 Charter Communications Inc :

* Charter announces intention to delist Time Warner Cable, LLC sterling pound notes from the NYSE

* Intention to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange 5¾% notes due 2031 and 5¼% notes due 2042 of Time Warner Cable, LLC

* Does not intend to arrange for listing or registration of sterling notes on another exchange or for quotation in a quotation medium

* Associated guarantee of sterling notes by Time Warner Cable Enterprises also expected to be delisted in connection therewith