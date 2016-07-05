BRIEF-Ferrari CFO sees 2017 capex north of 350-360 million euros
Feb 2 Ferrari Chief Financial Officer Alessandro Gili told analysts on a post-results conference call:
July 5 Valspar Corp
* Valspar Packaging expands capacity in Asia
* Expanding production capacity at Singapore facility
* Says expansion is expected to come on line in 2017
* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments; updates prices)