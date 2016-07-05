UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 5 Nikkei:
* Lawson Inc likely generated nearly 9 billion yen ($88.6 million) in net profit for the three months ended in May, up 15 pct on the year - Nikkei
* Lawson Inc likely will retain its full-year forecast - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29nmqq0) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources