July 5 Deutsche Boerse Ag

* Deutsche Börse to divest market news international (MNI)

* Details of deal are subject to a confidentiality agreement

* Completion of transaction is expected within q3 of 2016

* Deutsche börse ag and hale global have entered into an agreement regarding sale of market news international

* In 2015, MNI has contributed less than 1 percent to group's net revenues Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)