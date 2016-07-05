BRIEF-Shell's Qatar GTL plant down for maintenance -CFO
* Shell CFO Simon Henry says its Qatar GTL plant was being shut down for maintenance, could take 'a couple of months' to bring back
July 5 Deutsche Boerse Ag
* Deutsche Börse to divest market news international (MNI)
* Details of deal are subject to a confidentiality agreement
* Completion of transaction is expected within q3 of 2016
* Deutsche börse ag and hale global have entered into an agreement regarding sale of market news international
* In 2015, MNI has contributed less than 1 percent to group's net revenues Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 2 Train drivers' union ASLEF has reached provisional agreement with Britain's Southern Rail in a long-running dispute that has paralysed services for months and caused travel chaos for millions of commuters.
LONDON, Feb 2 Vodafone, the world's second-biggest mobile operator, said on Thursday that the rate of growth in its international business division had slowed, echoing a similar warning given by British rival BT last week.