GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump risk, Fed uncertainty weighs on dollar, stocks
* European shares drop as Deutsche Bank disappoints (Updates to U.S. market open, adds data, quotes, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
July 5 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP announces CDN$90.0 million bought deal equity financing for strategic hotel acquisitions
* Intends to use net proceeds to partially fund potential deal of two suites by Hilton branded hotels among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* European shares drop as Deutsche Bank disappoints (Updates to U.S. market open, adds data, quotes, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
* IN-STORE SEASONAL POSITIONS INCLUDE CASHIERS, LAWN AND GARDEN ASSOCIATES, STOCKERS AND ASSEMBLERS OF OUTDOOR PRODUCTS
* 2017 guidance reflects right level of prudence, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call