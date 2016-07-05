July 5 Sanofi statement:
* Sanofi confirms it has entered into a confidentiality
agreement with Medivation under which it will be
provided due diligence access and confidential information.
* Says that it advised Medivation that upon signing a
confidentiality agreement and being provided information, it
would increase its offer to $58.00 in cash $3.00 in form of a
contingent value right (cvr) relating to talazoparib sales
performance.
* Says a dataroom will be opened and management meetings
scheduled in near term.
* Under the confidentiality agreement, Sanofi has agreed to
a customary standstill for six months subject to limited early
termination events and has agreed to withdraw its consent
solicitation.
* Sanofi is confident that its due diligence can be quickly
completed and that if an agreement is reached on a mutually
acceptable transaction, Sanofi can close promptly given that it
has received U.S. regulatory clearance, and there would be no
financing condition.
(Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)