GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump risk, Fed uncertainty weighs on dollar, stocks
* European shares drop as Deutsche Bank disappoints (Updates to U.S. market open, adds data, quotes, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
July 5 One Liberty Properties Inc:
* Sold a 166,000 square foot industrial property located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for $14.8 million
* One Liberty estimates that in Q2 of 2016, it will recognize an approximate $5.6 million gain on sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* European shares drop as Deutsche Bank disappoints (Updates to U.S. market open, adds data, quotes, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
* IN-STORE SEASONAL POSITIONS INCLUDE CASHIERS, LAWN AND GARDEN ASSOCIATES, STOCKERS AND ASSEMBLERS OF OUTDOOR PRODUCTS
* 2017 guidance reflects right level of prudence, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call