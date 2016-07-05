GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump risk, Fed uncertainty weighs on dollar, stocks
* European shares drop as Deutsche Bank disappoints (Updates to U.S. market open, adds data, quotes, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
July 5 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc announces a joint venture investment in a 272-unit multifamily community in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
* 96% equity ownership interest is held by one of its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries
* City vista was refinanced, utilizing a mortgage loan from Jones Lang Lasalle multifamily for approximately $36.0 million
* Converted portion of outstanding principal balance of real estate loan investment into about 96% equity interest in JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* European shares drop as Deutsche Bank disappoints (Updates to U.S. market open, adds data, quotes, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
* IN-STORE SEASONAL POSITIONS INCLUDE CASHIERS, LAWN AND GARDEN ASSOCIATES, STOCKERS AND ASSEMBLERS OF OUTDOOR PRODUCTS
* 2017 guidance reflects right level of prudence, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call