July 5 Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated

* On June 29, Co, Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Refreshments USA Inc entered into an agreement - SEC filing

* Anticipates that termination payment will be approximately $16 million to $18 million

* Co to start distribution, promotion, marketing and sale of Glac brand beverage products as of January 1, 2017 in certain territories