July 6 Aviva Plc

* Aviva plc capital markets day

* Group chief executive officer, mark wilson, will set out a number of objectives.

* These include: . Ifrs operating profit: mid-single digit growth in medium term

* cash: £7bn cumulative business unit remittances over period 2016-18

* Aviva's fundamentals are sound.

* Although it is too early to quantify precise impact of brexit, we are confident we can continue to grow

* dividend: payout ratio of 50% of operating earnings per share in 2017

* A sustainable and growing dividend is paramount and we plan to increase payout ratio to 50% in 2017