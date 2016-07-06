BRIEF-Q1 Group to transfer pension fund to FG Future
* Says that Q1 Group has closed a deal to acquire 100 percent stake in a private pension fund Sotsialnoye razvitiye (Social Development) from Fletcher Group Holdings Limited
July 6 Secure Trust Bank Plc
* Does not provide regulated mortgages to either owner occupiers or buy to let landlords
* Confirms that it has virtually no exposure to commercial property market
* Total lending balances outstanding amounting to a mere 31m stg as at 24 June 2016
* STB therefore has zero lending balances in respect of regulated buy to let lending
* Remains well positioned to navigate uncertainties arising following EU referendum and to pursue its strategic priorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 JP Morgan veteran Ray Doody is leaving the firm to join HSBC as global head of leveraged and acquisition finance, HSBC confirmed on Wednesday.