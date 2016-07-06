July 6 Carillion Plc

* Awarded support services contracts worth up to £600 million

* Oman contract to continue provision of integrated facilities management services at twelve locations across oman, worth £240 million.

* Has also been awarded two contracts by northern ireland housing executive to deliver maintenance services for its housing stock, worth up to £366 million over a period of up to 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)