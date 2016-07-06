UPDATE 2-Investor Standard Life seeks change at Sports Direct, Volkswagen
* Has "major concerns" about Sports Direct remuneration policy
July 6 Carillion Plc
* Awarded support services contracts worth up to £600 million
* Oman contract to continue provision of integrated facilities management services at twelve locations across oman, worth £240 million.
* Has also been awarded two contracts by northern ireland housing executive to deliver maintenance services for its housing stock, worth up to £366 million over a period of up to 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Has "major concerns" about Sports Direct remuneration policy
LONDON, Feb 1 Emerald Investment Partners said it has decided not to make a takeover offer for Punch Taverns , leaving Heineken unrivaled in its bid to buy and break up the UK pub company.
* SAS shares rise nearly 4 percent (Adds Norwegian, Swedish government comments)