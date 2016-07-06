July 6 Van Lanschot NV :

* Van Lanschot Participaties acquires non-controlling interest in Market Food Group

* Market Food Group has recorded healthy growth in past few years, and generated consumer sales of around 105 million euros ($116.2 million) in 2015