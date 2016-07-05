July 5 OCC:

* Equity options volume in June was 322,284,845 contracts, an eight percent increase from June 2015

* Exchange-Listed options volume reached 367.6 million contracts in June, a 10 percent increase from June 2015 volume

* Cleared contract volume in June reached 378.9 million contracts, an 11 percent increase from June 2015 volume

* Cleared futures volume in June reached 11,350,745 contracts, a 79 percent increase from June 2015