Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 OCC:
* Equity options volume in June was 322,284,845 contracts, an eight percent increase from June 2015
* Exchange-Listed options volume reached 367.6 million contracts in June, a 10 percent increase from June 2015 volume
* Cleared contract volume in June reached 378.9 million contracts, an 11 percent increase from June 2015 volume
* Cleared futures volume in June reached 11,350,745 contracts, a 79 percent increase from June 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Thursday:
TORONTO, Feb 2 Canada's main stock index inched higher on Thursday as gold miners gained and insurers slipped with uncertainty around when the U.S. Federal Reserve might next raise interest rates.
* CROWN CAPITAL INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.12 PER SHARE