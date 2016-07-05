BRIEF-Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources
July 5 (Reuters) -
* KKR & Co.'s agreement to acquire Epicor Software Corp from Apax Partners is valued at $3.3 billion - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : (bloom.bg/29gfZaI) Further company coverage:
* Progreen's subsidiary Procon acquires 5,100 acres of ocean front land in Baja Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.