July 5 Centerra Gold Inc
* Announces c$170 million bought deal financing
* Upon completion of deal, existing Centerra, Thompson Creek
shareholders are expected to own approximately 92% and 8% of pro
forma company
* Bought deal financing of 23.1 million subscription
receipts at a price of c$7.35 per subscription receipt
* Net proceeds of offering will be used to partially fund
redemption of secured and unsecured notes of Thompson Creek
Metals Company Inc
* Thompson Creek shareholders expected to own approximately
92% and 8% of pro forma co, respectively, on a fully-diluted
in--money basis
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)