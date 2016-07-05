BRIEF-Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources
July 5 Ventas Inc
* Total consideration for transaction is $1.5 billion plus assumption of $33 million of liabilities
* Total consideration for 23 operating properties is $1.4 billion
* Company is also acquiring nine development sites principally contiguous to existing assets
* Transaction expected to be accretive in 2017 by $0.07 to $0.09 per share to normalized ffo
* Definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of life science and medical real estate assets of wexford science & technology, llc
* Wexford will continue to manage portfolio
* Progreen's subsidiary Procon acquires 5,100 acres of ocean front land in Baja
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.