BRIEF-LOWE'S HIRING MORE THAN 45,000 CUSTOMER-FACING ROLES
* IN-STORE SEASONAL POSITIONS INCLUDE CASHIERS, LAWN AND GARDEN ASSOCIATES, STOCKERS AND ASSEMBLERS OF OUTDOOR PRODUCTS
July 5 Sterling Resources Ltd :
* Sterling Resources reports results of annual and special meeting and management and organizational changes
* Re-appointment of Deloitte Llp as auditors of co was also approved for ensuing year, authorizing board to fix auditor's remuneration
* Stock option plan for company was also approved
* Ulrich continues as a director of company and has become its chair
* John Rapach has succeeded Jake Ulrich as CEO with immediate effect in addition to his current role as chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* IN-STORE SEASONAL POSITIONS INCLUDE CASHIERS, LAWN AND GARDEN ASSOCIATES, STOCKERS AND ASSEMBLERS OF OUTDOOR PRODUCTS
* 2017 guidance reflects right level of prudence, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call
Feb 2 Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc, the maker of the first long-acting implant to treat opioid addiction in the United States, said on Thursday that it had decided to withdraw its initial public offering, citing current market conditions.