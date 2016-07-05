July 5 Eastern Platinum Ltd

* George Dorin was appointed chair of board

* Peter Clausi was appointed interim chief executive officer of company

* Expects to report a number of material changes and developments in coming weeks and months, as its review of Eastplats progresses

* Board will be carefully reviewing company's current care and maintenance program and its potential strategic alternatives

* Immediately following shareholder meeting, executive committee was disbanded