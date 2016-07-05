BRIEF-LOWE'S HIRING MORE THAN 45,000 CUSTOMER-FACING ROLES
* IN-STORE SEASONAL POSITIONS INCLUDE CASHIERS, LAWN AND GARDEN ASSOCIATES, STOCKERS AND ASSEMBLERS OF OUTDOOR PRODUCTS
July 5 Eastern Platinum Ltd
* George Dorin was appointed chair of board
* Peter Clausi was appointed interim chief executive officer of company
* Expects to report a number of material changes and developments in coming weeks and months, as its review of Eastplats progresses
* Board will be carefully reviewing company's current care and maintenance program and its potential strategic alternatives
* Immediately following shareholder meeting, executive committee was disbanded
* 2017 guidance reflects right level of prudence, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call
Feb 2 Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc, the maker of the first long-acting implant to treat opioid addiction in the United States, said on Thursday that it had decided to withdraw its initial public offering, citing current market conditions.