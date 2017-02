July 6 Georg Fischer AG :

* GF automotive, a division of GF, has received a major global order for passenger cars' structural parts from a well-known european car manufacturer

* Contract amounts to 84 million euros ($92.84 million)

* Components will be simultaneously produced in Europe, China and us as of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)