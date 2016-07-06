July 6 Lifewatch AG :

* Lower EBITDA and negative earnings expected for full year

* In Q1 of 2016, revenues amounted to $28.4 million, representing an increase of 12.3 pct compared to Q1 of 2015

* Operating loss for Q1 amounted to $13.2 million as compared to a profit (EBIT) for prior year period of $2.1 million

* Q1 EBITDA was a negative $11.0 million, compared to $3.7 million in Q1 2015

* Q1 net result was also negative at $10.1 million compared to a Q1 2015 net income of $0.9 million

* Is still anticipating double-digit revenue growth in FY

* Now expects a significantly lower positive EBITDA margin, in mid-single digit range, and a negative EBIT and net income for FY

* Decided to issue 4,994,019 new registered shares with a nominal value of 1.30 Swiss francs ($1.33) each

* Subscription price per new registered share amounts to 9.00 Swiss francs