MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
July 6 Tullow Oil Plc
* Convertible bond offering
* Today announces launch of an offering ( "offering") of $300 million of convertible bonds due 2021 ( "bonds").
* Further diversify tullow oil's sources of funding and proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to fund capital investment in group's assets in west and east africa. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.