July 6 London Capital Group Holdings Plc
* Immediate impact of UK's vote to leave EU has been
materially positive for company in terms of both revenues and
profitability
* Has also recently received a query from a regulatory
authority with regard to level of regulatory fees being paid by
company
* Company is in process of evaluating this and has agreed to
revert to regulator on 11 July 2016
* Does not expect outcome to have a material impact on its
financial position, particularly against background of LCG's
financial performance since EU referendum
