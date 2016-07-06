July 6 Doro AB

* Revised outlook for 2016

* Says company now expects profit for group to be somewhat below 2015 while sales can still be expected to be higher than previous year

* Sales in Sweden in Doro Care continue to be held back due to an appeal of a new framework agreement with the procurement office of the Swedish municipalities.

* This issue of temporary nature has not yet been solved in the second quarter, and there is, as in the first quarter, a significant negative impact on EBIT of the group. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)