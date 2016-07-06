European shares snap losing streak on solid earnings, macro data
* Live Markets blog: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
July 6 Euro Asia Premier Real Estate Co Ltd :
* Postpones closing date and extends offer period until July 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Live Markets blog: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Feb 1 JP Morgan veteran Ray Doody is leaving the firm to join HSBC as global head of leveraged and acquisition finance, HSBC confirmed on Wednesday.
* FY recurring net profit EUR 1.11 billion versus EUR 1.03 billion year ago