July 6 BoConcept Holding A/S :

* All conditions for carrying out the tender offer have now been fulfilled and Layout Bidco A/S will complete the offer

* Completion and settlement of the offer is scheduled for July 13 2016

* Offer will be completed with an acceptance percentage of 92.4 pct of the total share capital and 95.7 pct of the votes.

* BoConcept will be delisted from Nasdaq Copenhagen Source text for Eikon:

