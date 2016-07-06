BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco FY recurring net profit rises to 1.11 billion euros
* FY recurring net profit EUR 1.11 billion versus EUR 1.03 billion year ago
July 6 Euler Hermes Group Sa :
* Euler hermes and Unicredit announced a trade credit insurance partnership Source text: bit.ly/29gytD4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sells building A of Vaci Greens (Budapest) to group of private Hungarian investors
NEW YORK, Feb 1 BlackRock Inc is pushing further into the private infrastructure market with an agreement to buy First Reserve Corp's Energy Infrastructure Funds unit.