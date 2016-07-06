UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 6 Juventus FC SpA :
* Announces the definitive disposal of the registration rights of player Alvaro Borja Morata Martin (Alvaro Morata) for 30 million euros ($33.15 million) following the exercise by Real Madrid Club de Fútbol of the buy back option right Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources