BRIEF-Atenor sells building in Budapest to private hungarian investors
* Sells building A of Vaci Greens (Budapest) to group of private Hungarian investors
July 6 EastSideCapital SA :
* On July 1 sells 19.81 percent of Swietokrzyski Inkubator Technologii (SIT) for 1.2 million zlotys ($298,400) to Aspesi Investments Limited
* Also on July 1, EBC Solicitors informed about a purchase by EBC Seed Fund Limited 40.19 pct of SIT for 2.5 mln zlotys from EastSideCapital
* Currently EastSideCapital does not hold any SIT's shares
* Decided to sell shares in SIT as its new management decided to finish its financing
* Plans to change its business profile; to inform about it once final decision regarding its new strategy are taken Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0218 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sells building A of Vaci Greens (Budapest) to group of private Hungarian investors
NEW YORK, Feb 1 BlackRock Inc is pushing further into the private infrastructure market with an agreement to buy First Reserve Corp's Energy Infrastructure Funds unit.
* Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co : Deutsche Bank launches an accelerated offering of up to 2,244,274 shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co