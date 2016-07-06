BlackRock makes energy acquisition as U.S. infrastructure policy looms
NEW YORK, Feb 1 BlackRock Inc is pushing further into the private infrastructure market with an agreement to buy First Reserve Corp's Energy Infrastructure Funds unit.
July 6 Electrovaya Inc :
* Electrovaya's subsidiary Litarion signs MOU with a major OEM in e-mobility industry, for delivery of lithium ION battery modules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN/ROME, Feb 1 Italy's Atlantia is working on a bid to buy a majority stake in a Mexican toll road operator as the infrastructure group presses ahead with plans to grow outside its home market, three sources close to the matter said.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 Arconic Inc Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld, under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, on Wednesday defended the metal maker's performance since spinning off from aluminum producer Alcoa Corp .