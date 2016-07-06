BRIEF-Atenor sells building in Budapest to private hungarian investors
* Sells building A of Vaci Greens (Budapest) to group of private Hungarian investors
July 6 Amira Verwaltungs AG :
* Revocation of inclusion of the shares in open market of Munich Stock Exchange at the close of June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sells building A of Vaci Greens (Budapest) to group of private Hungarian investors
NEW YORK, Feb 1 BlackRock Inc is pushing further into the private infrastructure market with an agreement to buy First Reserve Corp's Energy Infrastructure Funds unit.
* Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co : Deutsche Bank launches an accelerated offering of up to 2,244,274 shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co