Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 6 Dada SpA :
* Signs a binding agreement via unit Register.it SpA for the acquisition of the business of Sfera Network Srl
* Sfera Network will transfer its sfera business unit to a Newco and, at closing date, Register.it will acquire 100 percent of the share capital of the Newco
* Purchase price for the acquisition of the entire share capital of the Newco ranges from a minimum of 3.3 million euros ($3.65 million) to a maximum of 3.7 million euros, subject to financial performance
* To finance transaction by relying partly on equity and partly on medium/longterm loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)