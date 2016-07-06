European shares snap losing streak on solid earnings, macro data
* Live Markets blog: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
July 6 ICAP
* EBS- in the week following Brexit we saw average daily volumes increased by over 100 pct
* EBS- volatility was driven by news and uncertainty on the impact to the UK and the rest of Europe was speculated upon
* EU repo- June saw increased volatility with polls for the UK referendum showing a narrow margin between the leave and remain campaigns
* FY recurring net profit EUR 1.11 billion versus EUR 1.03 billion year ago