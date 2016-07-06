July 6 Kotipizza Group Oyj :

* Total sales of Kotipizza chain, which is a part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew 11.7 percent in June

* Same-store sales grew 13.0 percent in June compared to those in previous year.

* Says June monthly sales were highest in history of chain.

