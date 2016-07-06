BRIEF-APG SGA receives contract for 22 new digital City ePanels
* New contract runs from 1 January 2018 for a period of 10 years Source text - http://bit.ly/2kSh6iP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 6 UMT United Mobility Technology AG :
* Establishes subsidiary in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* New contract runs from 1 January 2018 for a period of 10 years Source text - http://bit.ly/2kSh6iP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 1 Johnson Controls International Plc's quarterly organic sales growth fell short of its estimate, hurt by weakness in its biggest business, and the multi-industry U.S. manufacturer forecast current-quarter earnings below Wall Street expectations.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 New York filed a lawsuit on Wednesday accusing Charter Communications Inc of short-changing customers who were promised faster internet speeds than it could deliver.