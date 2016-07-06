BRIEF-Hamilton Lane files for IPO of up to $200 mln
* Hamilton Lane Inc files for IPO of up to $200 million - SEC filing
July 6 Bevspot Inc:
* Bevspot Inc says has raised about $11 mln in equity financing out of total offering amount of about $11 mln - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/29lg0va
Feb 1 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc, which is backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group, rose as much as 1.6 percent in their market debut on Wednesday, valuing the largest U.S. home rental company at about $6.14 billion.
* Invitation Homes Inc shares open at $20.10 in debut, above IPO price of $20.00 per share Further company coverage: