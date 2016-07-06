BlackRock makes energy acquisition as U.S. infrastructure policy looms
NEW YORK, Feb 1 BlackRock Inc is pushing further into the private infrastructure market with an agreement to buy First Reserve Corp's Energy Infrastructure Funds unit.
July 6 Radian Group Inc :
* Radian enhances liquidity position and accelerates capital plan
* Enhances holding company liquidity by redeeming $325 million surplus note
* On June 30, Radian Guaranty Inc., its mortgage insurance subsidiary, redeemed its $325 million surplus note due to Radian Group
* Board authorizes $125 million share repurchase program and early redemption of $196 million of senior notes
* Company plans to utilize a portion of its liquidity in order to accelerate its capital plan
* Radian remains in compliance with Pmiers
* As of June 30, 2016, estimates Radian Guaranty's available assets exceed minimum required assets by about $150 - 200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MILAN/ROME, Feb 1 Italy's Atlantia is working on a bid to buy a majority stake in a Mexican toll road operator as the infrastructure group presses ahead with plans to grow outside its home market, three sources close to the matter said.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 Arconic Inc Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld, under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, on Wednesday defended the metal maker's performance since spinning off from aluminum producer Alcoa Corp .