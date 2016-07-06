July 6 Radian Group Inc :

* Radian enhances liquidity position and accelerates capital plan

* Enhances holding company liquidity by redeeming $325 million surplus note

* On June 30, Radian Guaranty Inc., its mortgage insurance subsidiary, redeemed its $325 million surplus note due to Radian Group

* Board authorizes $125 million share repurchase program and early redemption of $196 million of senior notes

* Company plans to utilize a portion of its liquidity in order to accelerate its capital plan

* Radian remains in compliance with Pmiers

* As of June 30, 2016, estimates Radian Guaranty's available assets exceed minimum required assets by about $150 - 200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)