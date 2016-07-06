BlackRock makes energy acquisition as U.S. infrastructure policy looms
NEW YORK, Feb 1 BlackRock Inc is pushing further into the private infrastructure market with an agreement to buy First Reserve Corp's Energy Infrastructure Funds unit.
July 6 Dominion Diamond Corp :
* Departure of its chief financial officer, Ron Cameron.
* Board has determined to continue to focus on development opportunities at company's core assets
* Announces update on its capital allocation strategy, which includes allocating capital to returning capital through share buyback
* Has also entered into a process to dispose of a non-core asset
* Will also pursue divestment of its Toronto office building.
* Asset is co's 100 per cent owned office building located in downtown Toronto and sale is expected to occur in Q3 of fiscal 2017
* Current dividend policy will not be changed until company has more visibility on short-term impacts of June 23 fire in Ekati process plant
* Cara Allaway will fill CFO role on an acting basis as Dominion conducts recruitment for a new CFO Source text for Eikon:
MILAN/ROME, Feb 1 Italy's Atlantia is working on a bid to buy a majority stake in a Mexican toll road operator as the infrastructure group presses ahead with plans to grow outside its home market, three sources close to the matter said.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 Arconic Inc Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld, under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, on Wednesday defended the metal maker's performance since spinning off from aluminum producer Alcoa Corp .