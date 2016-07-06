July 6 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Vertex and Moderna establish exclusive collaboration to
discover and develop mrna therapeutics(tm) for cystic fibrosis
* Vertex will also pay Moderna future development and
regulatory milestones of up to $275 million
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals says $275 million payment,
including $220 million in reimbursement milestones, as well as
tiered royalty payments on future sales
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc says Moderna to receive $40
million upfront, made up of a $20 million cash payment and a $20
million convertible note investment
* Vertex and Moderna will conduct exclusive research,
development and commercialization activities to advance mrna
therapeutics
* Will lead all preclinical, development and
commercialization activities associated with advancement of mrna
therapeutics
* Will fund all expenses related to collaboration
