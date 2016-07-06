July 6 Columbus A/S :
* Concluded a conditional agreement about acquisition of
CSG (Client Strategy Group), an ERP consultancy in the US
* Acquisition is financed by Columbus' own available funds
* Amount to be paid at closing of agreement on July 15 2016
is 34.3 million Danish crowns ($5.1 million)
* Remaining amount of 8.6 million crowns is dependent on
agreed earnings targets, and is expected to be paid over next
two years
* Expects to take over net assets of 3.3 million crowns
adjusted to fair value at acquisition
* Acquisition is expected to contribute with a revenue in
level of 14.3 million crowns and EBITDA in level of 3.5 million
crowns in period from July 15 2016 (closing)
* Maintains previously announced expectations to revenue in
2016
($1 = 6.7188 Danish crowns)
