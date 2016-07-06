July 6 Tamedia AG :

* Acquires an interest in austrian free daily heute

* Sees acquiring a 25.5 percent interest in Austrian free daily Heute and a 51 percent majority interest in digital platform heute.at

* Parties have agreed not to disclose any details of transaction

* Transaction is scheduled to be completed near end of Q3 2016