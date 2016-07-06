UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 6 Marie Brizard Wine And Spirits SA :
* Says the Commercial Court of Dijon decided that the execution of the recovery plan of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits and its Polish subsidiaries is completed
* Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits and its Polish subsidiaries thus leave recovery proceedigns five years ahead of schedule Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources