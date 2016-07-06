UPDATE 1-Laureate Education flunks IPO debut
Feb 1 Shares of Laureate Education Inc slumped as much as 13.4 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the higher education provider at $1.97 billion, more than a year after it filed to go public.
July 6 Regulus Resources Inc :
* Regulus announces increase to equity financing
* Number of additional units that may be acquired under option granted to agents has increased from 1.3 mln units to 1.5 million units
* Net proceeds of offering will be used to advance antakori copper-gold project in Peru
* To increase amount of offering from 8.4 mln units to up to 10 mln for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Health insurer Anthem Inc on Wednesday said it expected to break even or make a small profit in the Obamacare individual market in 2017 even as it considers pulling out of that business next year.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 UBS Group AG asset management executive Dawn Fitzpatrick is set to become chief investment officer of Soros Fund Management, which controls the fortunes of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, his family and foundations, his spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.