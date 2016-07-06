UPDATE 1-Laureate Education flunks IPO debut
Feb 1 Shares of Laureate Education Inc slumped as much as 13.4 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the higher education provider at $1.97 billion, more than a year after it filed to go public.
July 6 Moody's:
* Moody's: US State Budgets offer mixed results for public universities
* Moody's -while overall u.S. State funding should rise by modest 2-4%, in line with stable higher education outlook, it will vary greatly among States
* Moody's says U.S. States negatively impacted by low energy prices and large pension liabilities are reducing funding for their public universities
* Moody's says U.S. States negatively impacted by low energy prices and large pension liabilities include Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Kentucky
* Moody's -more populous,economically diverse US States to drive total growth in higher education funding,including California, Texas, New York, Florida Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CAIRO, Feb 1 An inflow of $9 billion into Egyptian banks since the country's central bank floated its currency shows confidence in the economy is returning, but bankers and economists say investors need reassurance to attract higher volumes.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 UBS Group AG asset management executive Dawn Fitzpatrick is set to become chief investment officer of Soros Fund Management, which controls the fortunes of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, his family and foundations, his spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.