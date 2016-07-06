BRIEF-Anthem CEO says hopeful will hear soon from judge on Cigna
* Anthem CEO says expects ACA-compliant individual plans to be break even to slightly profitable in 2017
July 6 Assurant Inc
* Assurant expects transaction to be
* Assurant acquires american title, leader in title and valuation
* American title was acquired for $45 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Anthem CEO says expects ACA-compliant individual plans to be break even to slightly profitable in 2017
* Acquires 448,000 Sq Ft (42,000 Sqm) Through Two Transactions In Chicago